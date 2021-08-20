Geisinger will begin a $10 million upgrade to the emergency department at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital later this month.
The project, due for completion in early 2023, will nearly double the space and exam areas of the current emergency department by repurposing existing space in the hospital near the unit. Its size will increase to 11,000 square feet once complete. The renovation allows the emergency department to increase from nine to 19 private exam areas and add a new five-bed rapid evaluation unit to quickly treat patients with less-severe injuries and illnesses that don’t require highly specialized care.
“The emergency department is an important community resource,” said Dr. Michael Fitzpatrick, Geisinger’s co-chair of emergency medicine. “This investment provides our staff with a more modern space with better workflows designed to provide our patients with timely emergency care as we focus on the needs of our patients and their families.”
The renovation to the Coal Township location will be done in phases to allow the current emergency department to remain open and patient care to continue without interruption.
”This is great, huge news for Shamokin and the city,” said SEDA-Council of Government’s revitalization coordinator Betsy Kramer.
Neighboring laboratory and imaging areas will also expand, including a new computed tomography (CT) machine used to get a detailed scan of the patient.
This is the latest investment Geisinger has made in the Shamokin area since acquiring the community hospital in 2011. Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital previously added a new MRI suite and a pulmonary rehabilitation clinic, as well as renovated an orthopedic clinic in the hospital. A new Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center will open in Coal Township this month as well.
“Our community’s health needs continue to evolve, and we recognize that we need to adapt to meet those needs,” said Michael Morgan, administrative director of Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital. “We continue to make significant investments in Shamokin and the surrounding region to be sure that our friends, families and neighbors never need to leave the area for world-class care.”