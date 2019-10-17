LEWISBURG – Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital has been awarded a $50,000 KidCents Regional Grant to support community programs for its Autism & Developmental Medicine Institute (ADMI).
“We have found that providing opportunities for families to experience programming with other parents and children like themselves in a safe and supportive environment has been one of the most beneficial aspects of our program,” said Christa Martin, Geisinger’s associate chief scientific officer and ADMI director. “This funding will allow us to develop new curricula for families and professionals on emergency preparedness and allow us to host community-wide events to share this information.”
The funding will be used to host five new community events throughout the year and create special toolkits for families and emergency professionals that will contain information on how to prepare or work with a child in an emergent situation.
The Rite Aid Foundation is awarding $2.3 million to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across the nation through a special KidCents Grant Program. The grants will enable local children’s hospitals to advance initiatives focused on improving the health and well-being of children in the communities Rite Aid serves.
— THE DAILY ITEM