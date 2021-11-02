Geisinger said it discovered it had violated Medicare rules and regulations during a routine-self audit and that follow-up audits have shown corrective measures have worked put in place over the past three years have worked.
On Monday, the Department of Justice announced the health system will pay more than $18 million in civil litigation after claims to Medicare for hospice and home health services over a six-year period that violated Medicare rules and regulations.
Geisinger had reportedly submitted claims to Medicare for hospice and home health services between January 2012 and December 2017.
“As part of a routine self-audit, Geisinger uncovered billing deficiencies related to home health and hospice services," Geisinger officials said in a statement Tuesday. "We promptly took corrective action, notified the federal government and cooperated fully with the government leading up to this settlement. Since uncovering these deficiencies, we have conducted follow-up audits that have shown 100 percent compliance."
"The $18 million payment in this matter reflects the priority health care providers should place on making sure they closely follow all Medicare rules and regulations,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler.
According to the disclosures, over six years and across several Geisinger-affiliated entities, GCHS submitted claims to Medicare for hospice and home health services “that violated Medicare rules and regulations regarding physician certifications of terminal illness, patient elections of hospice care, and physician face-to-face encounters with home health patients.”