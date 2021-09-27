DANVILLE — A team of Geisinger researchers has been awarded a $5 million grant from the National Institute of Health’s National Human Genome Research Institute to develop a tool that will allow health care providers to diagnose a genetic basis for select medical conditions in real-time.
Determining that a medical condition has a genetic basis can have a significant impact on the course of treatment. The proposed High Impact Phenotype Identification System (HIPIS) will shorten the time between the onset of symptoms and discovery of a genetic basis for 13 medical conditions, improving patient care and outcomes.
The research team has identified 13 “high-impact” conditions with a high likelihood of having a genetic basis or for which a genetic diagnosis would significantly affect or alter management of the condition. These include pediatric epilepsy, heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, and congenital kidney disease, among others.
An analysis of Geisinger’s electronic health records showed that the average time from symptom onset for one of these conditions to diagnosis as a genetic condition is 3.5 years, and in some cases can take up to 12 years. This delay in genetic diagnosis can affect the patient’s treatment and overall health outcomes.