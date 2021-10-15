DANVILLE — Geisinger will host its final Super Saturday Flu Vaccine Day on Saturday for patients and Geisinger Health Plan members ages 3 and older.
There are 22 Geisinger community medicine offices hosting the drive-thru flu events from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, including:
Geisinger Bloomsburg Reichart Road (2407 Reichart Road)
Geisinger Healthplex Woodbine (16 Woodbine Lane, Danville)
Geisinger Kulpmont (119 Nevada Drive)
Geisinger Lewisburg (250 Reitz Blvd.)
Geisinger Milton (155 S. Arch St.)
Geisinger Selinsgrove (201 Roosevelt Ave.)
Walk-in flu vaccines are available at:
Geisinger 65 Forward Milton (5170 Route 405)
Geisinger 65 Forward Shamokin Dam (30 Baldwin Blvd.)
There’s no need to preregister to get a flu shot. Participants are asked to wear a mask and loose-fitting clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm.