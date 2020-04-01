DANVILLE – Geisinger and AtlantiCare health care systems are breaking up their integrated relationship but still will collaborate on joint initiatives.
Geisinger announced Tuesday the officials from the health systems agreed in principle to a relationship in which Geisinger will no longer serve as the parent organization of the Atlantic City, N.J.-based health system. Both systems will continue to collaborate on initiatives such as the New Jersey campus of the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.
"This mutual agreement includes a number of conditions for closing and may take six to 18 months to finalize," read a statement from Geisinger. "Until this process is complete, AtlantiCare remains a part of the Geisinger system. Additionally, as a result of the mutual agreement in place, all claims in the federal lawsuit Geisinger filed against AtlantiCare in January have been withdrawn. The proposed agreement, if completed, is expected to have no impact on patients, patient care, employees, facilities and the local communities served by the respective health systems."
Geisinger filed the lawsuit in U.S. Middle District Court in Williamsport in January to stop AtlantiCare from breaking up the two systems' 2015 merger. The lawsuit came after a vote Sept. 26 by the AtlantiCare board of directors to unilaterally dissolve its relationship with Geisinger, alleging Geisinger breached the agreement.
— JOE SYLVESTER