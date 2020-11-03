LEWISBURG — Geisinger’s Autism & Developmental Medicine Institute (ADMI) will distribute emergency preparedness kits designed specifically for families of children with special needs at a no-contact event this month.
The outdoor, no-contact event will be held rain or shine from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive. Supplies are limited and the kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Masks and social distancing are required.
With funding support from The Rite Aid Foundation, ADMI created the kits for families of children with autism and other developmental needs, as well as for community first responders. The kits include a mask, a mini first aid kit, and information for adults and children on how and why to mask properly and how to plan for an emergency.
