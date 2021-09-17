DANVILLE — Geisinger is hosting its first Super Saturday drive-thru flu shot this weekend. Select Geisinger community medicine offices are hosting events for patients and Geisinger Health Plan members ages 3 and older. Select Geisinger 65 Forward Health Centers are also offering walk-in or drive-thru flu vaccine events for patients and Geisinger Health Plan members age 65 and older.
All Super Saturday flu vaccine events are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The additional Super Saturdays are Oct. 2 and Oct. 16.
Flu season generally begins in late October and runs through May. Getting vaccinated early in the season is the best defense to keep yourself and those around you flu-free, Martin said.
There are 23 Geisinger community medicine offices hosting the drive-thru flu events, including:
Geisinger Bloomsburg Reichart Road (2407 Reichart Road)
Geisinger Healthplex Woodbine (16 Woodbine Lane, Danville)
Geisinger Kulpmont (119 Nevada Drive)
Geisinger Lewisburg (250 Reitz Blvd.)
Geisinger Lewistown Community Medicine (21 Geisinger Lane)
Geisinger Lycoming (780 Broad St., Montoursville)
Geisinger Milton (155 S. Arch St.)
Geisinger Selinsgrove (201 Roosevelt Ave.)
Walk-in flu vaccines are available at:
Geisinger 65 Forward Milton (5170 Route 405)
Geisinger 65 Forward Shamokin Dam (30 Baldwin Blvd.)
There’s no need to preregister to get a flu shot. Remember to wear a mask and loose-fitting clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm.