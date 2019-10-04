DANVILLE — Uncle Sam wanted them, now Geisinger does.
Geisinger and the U.S. Army officially forged a partnership on Wednesday to provide opportunities for Army veterans in the health system.
The Army and Geisinger signed a partnership agreement in a ceremony held in the Henry Hood Center for Health Research.
The agreement with the U.S. Army Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) program guarantees soldiers job interviews and possible employment with Geisinger after their service in the Army. Maj. Matt Plouffe said service members are guaranteed five job interviews and ROTC cadets two interviews, under the agreement.
Geisinger President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jaewon Ryu and Lt. Col. Ryan Bible, battalion commander, 1st Army Medical Department Recruiting Battalion, signed the agreement before a crowd of about 30 Army personnel and veterans from Geisinger and the community. The military personnel were from an Army medical recruiting unit and local Army recruiters.
“The goal, the intent, is to make a symbiotic relationship,” Bible said.
The hope is to also provide opportunities for skilled veterans when they are leaving military service, he added.
Ryu said he previously worked for an organization “that woke up to this” and sought out military veterans.
“My goodness, it’s a recruiting pipeline dream,” he said.
Guest speaker Vince McClosky, Geisinger’s operations director for ophthalmology, said he felt the stress of not knowing what he was going to do once he left the U.S. Navy. He said veterans, though, learn valuable skills during their military service, such as leadership, accountability, responsibility, technical skills, as well as valuable on-the-job experience.
“Through this program, present-day service members may have a different perspective about the transition to civilian life because they now have a partner in Geisinger,” McClosky said.
Months before Geisinger even knew of the PaYS program, the health system actively sought to recruit veterans and formed a military and veterans affairs program in December. Chris Grill, a U.S. Army Airborne veteran who was Geisinger’s process manager, was named manager of the veterans program to help Geisinger recruit veterans.
“We found out about this partnership in the spring,” said Grill.
Geisinger officials then began working to formalize a partnership with the Army.
The PaYS program also is a strategic partnership between the Army and a cross-section of private industry, academia and state and local public institutes, according to Geisinger. The program connects soldiers with employers who understand their unique skills, discipline and work ethic. More than 700 employers have partnered with the program since it launched in 2000.
Geisinger employs more than 650 veterans. In the past year, Geisinger hired more than 10 percent of all veteran applicants, and more than 3 percent of all new hires were veterans.
In mid-September, Geisinger said that it has been recognized for its commitment to U.S. military veterans and their families by being named to VIQTORY’s 2020 list of Military Friendly Employers. VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that connects the military community with civilian opportunities.
Geisinger also announced a new, two-week paid leave benefit for employees serving in the Reserves or the National Guard, effective Sept. 15. Service members employed by Geisinger will be paid for time at annual training, encampments and drills. Both part- and full-time employees employed by Geisinger for at least six months are eligible for the benefit.