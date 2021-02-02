Geisinger closed clinic locations Monday where COVID-19 vaccinations were scheduled due to the snowstorm.
In a message on Facebook, Geisinger stated those whose appointments were canceled would be contacted directly by the health care provider and were asked not to initiate contact on their own.
In press release sent out Monday afternoon, Geisinger announced its vaccination clinics in Danville, Jersey Shore, Jenkin Township and Lewiston will all open at noon today. Anyone with a morning appointment will be contacted by Geisinger to reschedule.
The cancellation notice was published about 9:30 a.m. on the social media app. A Geisinger spokesman said contact was being made directly with appointment-holders, that the appointments would be rescheduled “as soon as possible” and that no vaccine doses were “wasted” as a result of the cancellations.
The news sparked broad discussions on Geisinger’s Facebook post, with some stating they had been contacted directly and informed of the cancellation in advance and others describing having driven to their appointments only to find a cancellation notice taped to a building entrance.
At Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, all Phase 1A vaccinations scheduled for today have been moved to Wednesday. Hospital officials also said they would reach out to all patients with appointments individually.
Last week, Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg each halted new appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations citing uncertainty with the supply chain. For more information on the vaccine, visit www.geisinger.org/covidvax and www.evanhospital.com/virus.