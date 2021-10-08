DANVILLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) honored 13 projects by schools, businesses and community organizations around the state with the 2021 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence, including one project in Montour County.
Applications were evaluated for their degree of environmental protection, innovation, partnership, economic impact, consideration of climate change and sustainability and outcomes achieved. Geisinger Medical Center was recognized for its Sechler Run stream restoration. Sechler Run is an agriculturally impaired stream running along the Geisinger Outpatient Surgery Woodbine facility near Danville Borough. Geisinger was approached by community members proposing a project to improve the stream’s health.
The steep, eroding streambanks were adding sediment to the water and coating the streambed, and the inability of the stream to spread out and slow down during heavy rain events was adding to the problem. The group stabilized 1,100 feet of the stream using numerous log and rock structures. A two-acre riparian buffer of shrubs and trees and a 1,000-foot wildflower buffer for pollinators were planted. A quarter-mile walking path, along with educational signage, was installed.
Collectively across Pennsylvania, the award-winning projects resulted in the creation of 8.5 acres of wetlands and 5 acres of tree or other vegetation buffers on stream banks to remove over 675 tons of sediment, 6,000 pounds of nitrogen, and 375 pounds of phosphorous annually from waterways; planting of more than 3,200 native trees and shrubs that will sequester more than 400,000 pounds of carbon from the air and remove more than 2,600 pounds of other air pollutants over 25 years and the remediation of 300,000 square feet of hazardous materials and sustainable redevelopment of nearly 200 acres of former industrial property.