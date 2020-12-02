DANVILLE – A Geisinger program to help pregnant women and new mothers struggling with substance abuse has expanded to Columbia County.
The Free2BMom program also received a $233,000 grant from the AllOne Foundation to increase its capacity in Luzerne County.
The program, developed by Geisinger’s Steele Institute for Health Innovation, has assisted 141 women in Luzerne, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties. It launched in 2019 in Luzerne County to serve pregnant women and new mothers with opioid use disorder. The program’s multidisciplinary team provides counseling, social support and medication-assisted treatment for women in recovery during pregnancy and for two years after childbirth.
Opioid use was a factor in one in every 51 maternal hospital stays during 2016 and 2017, according to the 2019 PA Health Care Cost Containment Council’s Hospitalizations for Newborns with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) report. Between 2000 and 2001, that rate was one in 329. The report also found that 48 percent of maternal hospital stays where opioid use was present resulted in premature or early-term deliveries.
Free2BMom is open to all pregnant women or those who have recently given birth, regardless of ability to pay. For more information about Free2BMom, call 570-214-2159 or visit geisinger.org/Free2BMom.
— JOE SYLVESTER