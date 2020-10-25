By Rick Dandes
MIFFLINBURG — Tales of graveyard ghosts, wailing lost souls, and wayward spirits in Mifflinburg drew 15 people (the maximum, due to COVID precautions) to the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum’s “ghost tour” — a mile-and-half walking tour of homes where residents have reported possible supernatural events.
CDC guidelines for face masks and social distancing were followed.
Guiding the crowd down and around Chestnut, Walnut, and Market streets was Mary Sullivan, whose knowledge of ghostly things is ... creepy, but in a good way.
Sullivan is a font of knowledge about Mifflinburg, and she is a superb storyteller, mixing historical facts with her ghost stories.
The tour was a fund-raiser for the Buggy Museum, said Eva Linke, of Mifflinburg, who is on the board of the musem. “People love ghost stories and Mary tells good ones. This is tour is one of our best fundraisers. It sold out this year.”
Sullivan, a volunteer with the museum, remembered a similar tour offered years ago and thought it might be fun to resurrect the idea.
“I was hearing all these different stories,” she said Sunday, just before the walk began. “And I figured my gosh, we could do a little tour here and make some money for the Buggy Museum. That is how it developed.”
Sullivan posted a notice on the Musem’s facebook page asking people to contact here with their ghost stories. That’s how certain homes on the walking tour were selected, she said.
“Everybody has a ghost in Mifflinburg,” she said, laughing. “A lot of our ghosts are pranksters.”
Asked if she believes in ghosts, Sullivan said, “you talk to people about sightings or hearing things in their homes. And after a while I started hearing the same thngs from people who lived in different homes and didn’t talk to each other. There does seem to be little pockets of ghosts in Mifflinburg.”
Sullivan has a theory — that ghosts don’t haunt houses, they host areas. “I think they drift around and see what’s shakin’,” she said.
Longtime Mifflinburg resident Joannah McGregor said she learned a lot about the town she hadn’t known before. Zeb and Brittaney Weaver and their son Ace, from Paxtonville, just said they had a “lot of fun.”
The tour, which took about two hours walking time on Sunday, took the group to the town cemetery, as well as about 20 homes or structures, such as the Old Elias Church at the end of Fifth Street.
A final Ghost Tour is set for Oct. 31, but that tour is sold out. However, those interested in next year’s ghost tours are asked to go the Buggy Museum’s Facebook page, contact the Museum and ask to be put on a mailing list — to be notified of future dates and tours.