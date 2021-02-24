DANVILLE — The GIANT Company presented the Danville Area School District with a $5,000 check to be used to help fight childhood hunger on Feb. 15.
The Danville Area School District, said Superintendent Ricki Boyle, "will use the money for the meal distribution program that provides free breakfast and lunches for any Danville student regardless of the model of instruction."
Meals are distributed two days a week, with two times for pick up: Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 – 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 – 11:45 a.m., at the Danville Middle School. The pick-up location is in the front of the building at the gym entrance.
Enough breakfast and lunches are provided to cover until the next distribution day, Boyle said.
You must be a Danville School District resident to participate, Boyle said. When students are attending in the building, free meals are provided for them in the cafeteria.