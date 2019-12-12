CARLISLE — GIANT Food Stores customers donated a record-breaking $814,223 during the company’s recent Candles for Kids fundraising campaign for local Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals. The annual campaign took place in more than 180 GIANT and MARTIN’S Food Markets locations from Nov. 10 to Nov. 23.
Funds from the Candles for Kids fundraising campaign benefit Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville, as well as The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia; Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey; Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C.; University of Virginia Children’s Hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia; WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, in West Virginia; Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore, and Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital.
— THE DAILY ITEM