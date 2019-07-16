SUNBURY — Customer donations helped GIANT Food Stores raise $710,634 for the Children’s Miracle Network.
Donations are primarily raised $1 at a time at the register at both GIANT and Martin’s stores. The donations are raised as part of the Children’s Miracle Network’s balloon campaign held June 23 through July 6.
Giant ranks among the top 15 fundraisers nationwide for Children’s Miracle Network, according to a press release from the grocery chain.
Customers, associates and vendor partners donated more than $45 million across the last 22 years in support of programs and services at local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals including The Janet Weis Children’s Hospital at Geisinger, Penn State Children’s Hospital, The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO