GIANT serves free meals to employees

LEWISBURG — GIANT Food Stores in Lewisburg for the third weekend in a row provided food for its employees as a way to show appreciation toward them and to support local businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.
Store manager Paul Bowman said 80 employees, no matter whether they were scheduled to work or not, were allowed to take meals catered by Bull Run Tap House in Lewisburg on Saturday. May's Drive-In Restaurant and Marlin's in Milton also catered in other weeks.
"We're all in this together," said Bowman. "If we can put a little bit of something in the stomaches of team members for lunch or dinner, and also support a local business as we do it as well, we see it as a win-win."
Check-out coach Melissa Scott, of Mifflinburg, said she is "very thankful" for the meals on the weekend.
"It's nice that GIANT has provided this for us," she said. "They're providing food during this time of crisis and recognizing our efforts."
Bull Run owner Braden Klinger and his team provided chicken salad, turkey, roast beef or ham wraps, pasta salad and chips for the crew members.
Klinger said shutting down the dining room and bar and relying on take-out and delivery has affected his business.
"Any little bit like this helps, where we can provide meals for their employees," said Klinger. "We'll continue to get through this one day at a time."
Corporate spokesperson Ashley Flower said there is no official direction from corporate about providing meals for employees.
"We just encourage our store teams to consider ways they can support their neighboring businesses during this unprecedented time," she said. "Our teams have a long history of supporting their local communities, from participating in National Night Out to treating first responders at the holiday and so much more; we just think of this as another way to do that during a time where it might mean a little bit more."
Local businesses support the store year-round, she said.
"So in a way, this is the least we can do," said Flower. "It’s heartwarming to hear the stories from across our organization."