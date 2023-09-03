The Daily Item
Two Valley business leaders are part of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s revamped Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board.
Shapiro announced the appointments of more than 40 members who will guide the board, including Nick Gilson and Jennifer Wakeman.
The Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board, housed under the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I), is the governor’s private-sector policy advisory board on building a workforce system that meets employers’ needs for skilled workers and workers’ needs for career and economic advancement.
“We have a people-powered economy in Pennsylvania and we need to invest in and expand our workforce to meet the demands of today and tomorrow,” said Shapiro. “This diverse group of experienced leaders representing labor and business across every Pennsylvania industry will help us make smart investments to produce the results that we all want – a thriving economy where workers have access to stable careers with family-sustaining wages and employers have the talent they need to continue growing their businesses while supporting communities across the commonwealth.”
Shapiro’s administration has also established the Commonwealth Workforce Transformation Program (CWTP) ‚ a new, first-in-the-nation job training program that will invest as much as $400 million in on-the-job training and create 10,000 new jobs in Pennsylvania. The CWTP will create new opportunities for Pennsylvania workers and help expand the Commonwealth’s workforce by providing workforce development grants to ensure companies, contractors, unions and others who are working to build Pennsylvania’s infrastructure have the skilled workforce they need.
“At its core, workforce development is about problem-solving – rooted in the challenges of today but with room for creativity to figure out the solutions that might work tomorrow,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A Walker. “Under Gov. Shapiro’s leadership, we are working to build a well-trained workforce that is responsive to the needs of business and prepared for the jobs of the future. I look forward to working with the governor’s appointees to the Workforce Development Board on all the smart, innovative ways we can invest in the workers of Pennsylvania to overcome our challenges and achieve a people-driven, dynamic economy.”
Gilson, the CEO of Gilson Snow, is one of 21 business representatives on the board. Wakeman, the executive director of DRIVE, based in Montour County, is one of the seven leaders representing local government and community organizations.