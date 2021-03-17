TREVORTON — The memory of Callie Rissinger's late great-grandmother inspired the 8-year-old Girl Scout to collect enough items for 144 residents of Mountain View: A Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Callie, a third-grade student through Line Mountain Cyber School and a Juliette Girl Scout in her second year of Brownies, lost her great-grandmother Shirley Kahler, 92, in October. On Wednesday afternoon, Callie and her parents dropped off care packages for every resident in the facility along Trevorton Road.
"I'm doing this for my great-grandmother (who died of heart failure)," said Callie.
"She knows how it feels to miss your family and friends, so she decided to do this for her service project," said her mother Jennifer Rissinger, of Trevorton.
Each care package had chips, chocolate, brushes, combs, puzzles, word searches, masks, socks, tablets, artwork and other items. Allysa Clouse, the activities director of Mountain View, received the delivery from Callie.
"I was a former Girl Scout, so I feel the need to automatically say yes to any Girl Scout service project," said Clouse. "It's a great project from a lovely young woman that shows a love for strangers."
The community has been generous, especially during the last 12 months during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It shows that people in the community really care even if they can't be with the residents," said Clouse.
Shirley Kahler was not a resident of Mountain View, but Callie would talk about how residents were likely lonely when they drove by the center.
Callie's parents Jennifer and Darin Rissinger, of Trevorton, said they are proud of their daughter.
"She always thinks of others before herself," said Jennifer Rissinger.
Callie collected items from family and friends, First Baptist Church of Trevorton, Bling-N-Things, J.H. Rissinger & Sons Inc., Weis Markets, Gratz Bank, Middleswarth, Sam's Club, Hershey, Stars of Hope, John's Crazy Socks, 4imprint, Thrivent, JD Beauty Group, Oriental Trading Company, Kids Caregivings, Daisy Corsets, Penny Publications and B-Wear Sportswear.