ELYSBURG — An enthusiastic troop of Girl Scouts prepared and served a full-course spaghetti dinner and desert to the Elysburg Fire Company fire chiefs and EMTs late Sunday afternoon as a way of honoring the company's ongoing service to the community.
The girls, from Elysburg Girl Scout Brownie Troop 60082, and Daisy Troop 63113, also served their own families, who were in attendance.
"This was a way of giving back to our community and front line workers, especially in this difficult time with COVID," explained Katie Kelley, of Bloomsburg, the organizer of the dinner and the financial troop leader.
"It has been very difficult to find things that we can do for our community, to give back, while keeping everyone safe," Kelley explained, "so this is a really important event to our girls. It's something I really wanted to do. I think it's nice for them to feel appreciated."
This also helps the girls earn their cooking badge, one of the many badges that they have been working on all year.
The way to get a cooking badge is to follow a recipe, and then prepare the food.
Kelley said that preparing the dinner was the "perfect opportunity for them to learn how to prepare a meal and then help by doing the actual cooking. They also get to serve the families."
The parents of the girls have been "awesome," Kelley said. "It's been a way for them to give back too."
There are 12 girls hosting about 60 people, Kelley said.
The girls in the two troops are from Elysburg, Catawissa, Shamokin, to Bloomsburg.
"I think big," Kelley said. "I figured the more people we could serve the better the experience for the girls. It turns out they [the staff at the fire company] were very receptive to the idea, and they had a large hall and kitchen."
Assistant Fire Chief Eric Haupt said one of his daughters is a Girl Scout, so the day had special meaning for him and his family. "Where they usually hold their meetings they didn't have enough space to have all the girls and their immediate families."
Deputy Chief Dennis Seroskie concurred that this was a nice event. "A large part of what we do is community outreach, so it was nice to let this happen here. It's really nice that they came to us for something like this."
Fire Chief Dennis Kroh was contacted by the scouts and offered to hold the dinner in their meeting hall, where there was sufficient space to be socially distant. "We had the capacity to do it in this room. So sure, it was something we agreed would be good for the community."
"We'd like to make this an annual event," Kelley said. "And next time, if we can work it out, I'd like to have a dinner for all the firefighters and their families."