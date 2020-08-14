SELINSGROVE — Girl Scouts Troop 61281 are to thank for the free food pantry located in the center of Kidsgrove that leaves residents a chance to donate food to help families.
"About a year ago, we were trying to come up with a way for Kidsgrove, in Selinsgrove, to give back to the community for all their support throughout the years," Tricia Shipman, one of the organizers the pantry, said.
"Jessica Reich, a leader for Troop 61281 in Kratzerville, reached out to me and said this would be a project that would be great for a few of their girls who were working on a Silver award in their troop."
From there, Allison Cramer, 13, Madyson Reich, 13, both of Middleburg, Mary Moyer, of Shamokin Dam, and Bailey Hass, 13, of Freeburg, began the construction on the pantry that holds fresh produce and has a side compartment for people to store canned goods.
"It was tough but so worth it," Cramer said. "We wanted to be able to have a stand for people to get food."
Shipman said she was thrilled with the results of the 50 hours of labor the girls put into construction.
"The overwhelming support and usage of these stands have made my heart so happy," Shipman said. "During this time, we are so pleased to be able to provide fresh fruits and vegetables, non-perishable goods, baby items, and health care products and reading books to anyone in need. No questions are asked, people donate and take what they need no appointments needed. It is a take what you need, share what you can system."
For Moyer and Reich, the stand is something they can be proud of, they said.
"We are happy people can come and get food," Moyer said. "It was a great project."
Reich agreed. "I like to see so much food on there and people being able to get what they want," she said.
Shipman said the plans are to keep the stand open year-round.
"You don’t realize how many people in our own community are in need of a simple bar of soap, a can of soup or even pencils and paper for school that a lot of us take for granted," she said. "I just can’t explain the joy in my heart I get when I see these boxes being used on a daily basis."
Kidsgrove is run and operated entirely from donations, grants and fundraisers, Shipman said.
"With COVID-19 this year we are not able to hold fundraisers or rent our pavilion area to raise the money we need to keep Kidsgrove going each year," she said.
"We are looking for a group that might want to help in this program, we would like some raised garden beds built so we can grow our own vegetables for the stand and we are also trying to raise money to purchase new security cameras and supplies for this food pantry."
Kidsgrove was built in 1997 by volunteers and community members, Shipman said.
Anyone interested in helping support Kidsgrove or has any questions or special needs, email Kidsgrove2@gmail.com or donations can be mailed to Kidsgrove at PO Box 340 Selinsgrove PA 17870