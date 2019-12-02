Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Rain and snow this morning transitioning to snow showers for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.