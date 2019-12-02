By Justin Strawser
Community agencies and nonprofits are prepared for Giving Tuesday after the start of the shopping season.
#GivingTuesday, which starts tomorrow, is a social-media driven campaign designed to encourage people to donate to nonprofits, charities and other community agencies. The day was started by the New York City Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact at the 92nd Street Y in 2012.
“It’s a really good opportunity for many different nonprofits to come together,” said Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way CEO/President Joanne Troutman. “It’s the time of year people think about being charitable anyhow. It gives us a chance to highlight the work we do every day. For us, it’s an opportunity to market not just what United Way does but also what our partner agencies do.
This year, nonprofit organizations throughout Montour, Columbia, Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties are teaming up to generate a wave of giving. Each organization provides vital resources to communities, including health, education, mentorship, financial support.
The agencies will collect donations through the website, www.centralpagivingtuesday.org, or individuals can choose, through the website, to donate to the agency of their choice.
Troutman said she anticipates the cooperative effort may result in more giving.
Melissa Rowse, the director of the Degenstein Community Library, said this is the first year the library and she is thankful for being a part of the United Way’s partnership.
“Libraries have a much larger reach than people realize, from workforce development to senior citizens to child development,” said Rowse.
“Whether someone donates throughout the year or on Giving Tuesday, it helps us provide programming for all ages and equal access for everyone, free of charge.”
This will be the second year that K9 Hero Haven benefited in the day of giving, said owner Anne Gibbs, of Herndon.
“It is a day of giving and supporting the nonprofits that mean the most to you,” said Gibbs. “For K9 Hero Haven, it helps us continue to do what we do helping retired military, police and U.S. Customs dogs. The generosity of others on this day of giving is such a huge help.”
With activity happening on every country on earth, GivingTuesday is the biggest generosity movement of all time. There are over 200 local GivingTuesday movements happening in the United States and 60 country campaigns.
In just seven years, the GivingTuesday movement has raised more than $1 billion online in the U.S. alone, according to the GivingTuesday website.