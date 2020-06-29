MILTON — Camp Cadet continues to receive support from Valley residents as several community members and troopers gathered at Wynding Brook Golf Club Monday for an annual golf tournament in an attempt to raise funds for the children's camp. The total amount raised from the event was unavailable Monday night.
The cancellation of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Camp Cadet in April due to COVID-19 left Valley troopers saddened but excited for next year, Milton trooper and camp leader Mark Reasner said.
"We have great support from the community," Reasner said. "Taking into consideration everything going on, we had great teamwork from the command staff involved with Camp Cadet and the board of directors, without them we would never have been able to pull off this golf outing."
Camp Cadet is a weeklong summer program run by troopers. The campers stay at Susquehanna University, in Selinsgrove, and learn about the military, law enforcement and emergency services.
The golf course took extra precautionary measures and no golfer was allowed to take the pins out of the holes when they managed to get to the greens.
Former Camp Leader Matt Burrows, a retired state trooper who ran the camp for 10 years, said he was thrilled to see the nearly 100 golfers in attendance Monday enjoy themselves and do it safely.
"It was a great day and Wynding Brook did a great job from course preparation to the food to taking precautionary measures due to COVID-19," Burrows said.
"We appreciate all the support we got and continue to get for Camp Cadet and we thank everyone who came out and played."
Camp Cadet is set to return to Susquehanna University in the summer of 2021.