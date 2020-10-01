MIDDLEBURG — Valley troopers and community members hit the links at Shade Mountain Golf Course Thursday to raise funds for the state police children's camp, Camp Cadet.
The cancellation of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Camp Cadet in April due to COVID-19 left Valley troopers saddened, said Milton trooper and camp leader Mark Reasner, who also said the group was excited for 2021.
"We thank everyone for the continued support," Reasner said. "With all the going on, we have great teamwork, great community members and we thank the command staff involved with Camp Cadet and the board of directors. Without them, we would never have been able to pull off these outings."
Thursday's event was the second golf outing of the year, with the first being in June, in Milton.
Camp Cadet is a weeklong summer program run by troopers. The campers stay at Susquehanna University, in Selinsgrove, and learn about the military, law enforcement and emergency services.
"This is a great cause and I am happy to be here today," golfer Kevin Balascok said. "Camp Cadet is a great program and I am glad to be able to play and contribute to the cause."
Former Camp Leader Matt Burrows, a retired state trooper who ran the camp for 10 years, also said he was thrilled to see the nearly 100 golfers in attendance.
"It's always great to see everyone," he said. "We all appreciate the support."
Camp Cadet is set to return to Susquehanna University in the summer of 2021.