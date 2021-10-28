DANVILLE — The Good Samaritan Mission in Danville will not be taking clothing/household donations effective immediately until Nov. 30 due to the center's recent move into a new building. The clothing mission and donation center will be closed Nov. 16-26 and will reopen again at 568 Ferry St. on Nov. 30.
The donation center will accept donations on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. beginning Nov. 30. For donation drop off, use the parking lot across the street from the new building. Parking is not available on the side of the new location.