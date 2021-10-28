DANVILLE — The Good Samaritan Mission in Danville will not be taking clothing/household donations effective immediately until Nov. 30 due to the center's recent move into a new building. The clothing mission and donation center will be closed Nov. 16-26 and will reopen again at 568 Ferry St. on Nov. 30.

The donation center will accept donations on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. beginning Nov. 30. For donation drop off, use the parking lot across the street from the new building. Parking is not available on the side of the new location.

Tags

Trending Video