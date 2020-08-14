DANVILLE — Good Samaritan Mission has changed its donations dates. It will accept donations on Tuesdays and Thursdays only, from 4 to 6 p.m., beginning Aug. 18.
The mission needs newborn clothing for all seasons and maternity clothing, according to Executive Director Carin Wharton.
It also can accept one 30-gallon bag of each of the following: fall and winter clothing only, all sizes; sheets, blankets, towels, comforters, throws; pots and pans, silverware, cups; dish sets, and diapers and wipes.
The mission cannot accept: spring or summer clothing; furniture; small appliances; pillows (throw or bed); glassware; baby items, such as car seats, strollers, cribs and baby food; curtains, and toys.
— JOE SYLVESTER