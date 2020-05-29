DANVILLE — The Good Samaritan Mission will accept gently used donations by appointment only beginning June 4 and continuing every Thursday until further notice.
Appointment slots are available between 9 a.m. and noon. Call 570-275-2500, extension 10, to schedule an appointment. Donations must be completely concealed in a tied garbage bag without holes. There is a limit of two large bags per person due to storage limitations.
Donations left at the door cannot be accepted – they must be checked in by volunteer staff and tagged to sit for seven days untouched due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Donors must wear a mask to drop off donations.
The organization does not accept furniture, large baby items, TVs/appliances, pillows of any kind, textbooks, large toys, stuffed animals, large electrical appliances.
The clothing mission will reopen to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays only, from 9 a.m. to noon, beginning on June 9. ID is required to shop at the mission. Space will be limited due to social distancing. Shopping time is limited to 20 minutes. Clients must wear a mask to shop at the mission.