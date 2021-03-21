SUNBURY — Captain Dave Mendler of the Goodwill Hose Company blasted the air horn on a fire engine Saturday, sending hundreds of kids scurrying for thousands of plastic Easter eggs tossed in the grass of the company’s playground on Line Street.
“We have 6,000, maybe more,” Mendler said of the multi-colored eggs before predicting how many he expected to be left behind. “Probably none.”
COVID-19 caused Goodwill and other fire companies and civic organizations across the Valley to cancel Easter egg hunts last year. They’re returning in 2021 with Goodwill’s among the first.
“We like to support the fire company. We try to come out to all the egg hunts in the area. After the year the kids have had we want to get out as much as we possibly could,” said Renee Albertson, of Sunbury, who attended with her children. “As much as we can get back to normal I think it’s really important.”
“I got a lot,” said Albertson’s 8-year-old son, Jeremiah, of his egg collection. Some eggs had candy and stickers. Others had tickets for prizes like Easter baskets and toys.
“I got one prize, the (Burger King) cone,” Jeremiah said.
Before the noontime event kicked off, kids and their adult minders lined the sidewalk outside the front of the playground and wrapped around the corner north on Sixth Street. Mild temperatures, the slightest of breezes and a cloudless sky made for about the best weather one could expect on spring’s first day.
Volunteers with the fire company called the crowd in by groups. Kids were separated into four age groups on different portions of the playground. They gripped Easter baskets, buckets and bags, with some relying on their adults to do that job for them. No matter the age group, once the air horn sounded a chaotic scrum ensued and eggs disappeared in just one minute or so.
“I got a sticker and an egg,” said 4-year-old Avalyn Moyer.
“It was nice to finally get out and be able to do something,” said Avalyn’s mother, Brittney.
Two-year-old Lillee Murphy was brave enough to flash a smile to the Easter Bunny at the event and give it a high-five.
“That’s as close as we’ve gotten to these kinds of things with a high-five,” said Lillee’s grandmother, Cheri.
Easter egg hunts are scheduled for at least the next two weekends. Monitor The Daily Item’s events calendar for updated listings.