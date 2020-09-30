SUNBURY — City leaders have taken a $1.125 million loan to offset the cost upgrading an Arch Street location that will house the police department next year. City leaders continue to apply for grants, treasurer Kevin Troup said and state lawmakers will do what they can to help that process.
The city has not received any funding to date, Troup said.
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, of Sunbury and State Sen. John Gordner, R-27, of Berwick, have been helpful in securing state grant funding for city projects in the past, including nearly $600,000 for the Albright Center.
Now lawmakers have their sights set on helping the police department as well as joining offering city officials help find new tenants for UPMC-Sunbury Hospital and the former Glen Raven factory.
"Every little bit helps when it comes to getting money," Gorder said Wednesday.
Culver said she will continue to help the city search for grants.
"The police department is in desperate need of a new facility that is safe, secure and a place the community can be proud of," she said. "I commend Chief (Brad) Hare and the entire police department for taking on this endeavor and I applaud them for actively searching for grants to fund the project. I will continue to assist them in any way."
Gordner was in Sunbury for a President Donald Trump rally at Cameron Park on Saturday. Gordner met with residents and various Valley leaders and discussed ways to help the city.
One of those was Chief Brad Hare.
"I spoke with the chief and I assured him we will be getting to work on getting some sort of funding for the new department building," Gordner said.
Hare thanked Gordner and agreed that every little bit of cash would help.
"We appreciate Sen. Gordner and Rep. Culver's efforts in helping us," he said. "I know when we need something we give those two a call and they are quick to respond and quick to get the ball rolling to help."
"We are continuing to work on both these properties as well," Gordner said. "Lynda (Culver) and I continue to work together in order to help Sunbury in any way we can. We persued several angles and we have had other developers at the hospital site to see if there are other options. We had meetings with Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital officials and neither one was interested in that location at this time."
Councilman Chris Reis said he was thankful to Gordner and Culver for their efforts.
"It is nice he recognizes that additional funding will allow us to allocate our debt service to other projects and improvements within the city," Reis said. "Having that backing will benefit us greatly as we look to give our officers and residents the department they deserve for many years to come."