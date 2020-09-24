Gordner frustrated with lack of collaboration with governor

SUNBURY — Pennsylvania State Sen. John Gordner on Wednesday expressed frustration in how Gov. Tom Wolf has not included the General Assembly in discussions about how to deal with the coronavirus — from mitigation mandates to dealing with the elderly in nursing homes.
How Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine responded to COVID-19 was one of several questions asked of Gordner in a Daily Item Editorial Board meeting. Other topics in the 45-minute meeting included the constitutionality of the governor’s emergency declaration, the environment and access to broadband.
Conceding that the pandemic was something “no one in our lifetime has ever seen,” Gordner, R-27, of Berwick, said there is bound to be “some miscalculations, some mistakes, and hopefully, we learn from them.”
There was initially a spirit of cooperation, Godner said. “The House, the Senate, Democrats and Republicans came together, and passed five or six bills. We worked with the governor. Shortly after that things changed. The governor decided he could operate on his own and without taking in the viewpoints of the General Assembly.”
Gordner said one of the biggest failures of the governor is the inconsistencies of COVID-related policies. “That is the biggest frustration with the people I represent,” he said. Why can hundreds of people go into Walmart or Lowe’s,” but five people can’t go into a downtown store that may only get five people in a day. The inconsistencies. Why can thousands of people attend a Carlisle event, but you can only have 250 people at a 6,000-seat football stadium?
Gordner believes the ruling by a federal judge in Western Pennsylvania, saying some of Wolf’s mitigation efforts, including crowd sizes and shutdown orders, are unconstitutional, will stand statewide.
This editorial board meeting is the latest in a series of Daily Item sessions discussing the issues of the day with local politicians who are in contested races. Gordner’s opponent on Nov. 3 is Democrat Michelle Siegel, of Selinsgrove.
Other businesses being hurt by crowd size mandates are the restaurants, bars and taverns that are just being brutalized during this time period, he said.
Gordner also called out Wolf and Sec. of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine for problems in nursing homes. The operation of nursing homes falls under the purview of the Department of Health (DOH).
When the pandemic first broke in the state of Washington, affecting older citizens in nursing homes, “our health department should have learned from that. But what they did was they sent people that tested positive back to the nursing homes. The DOH required nursing homes to take those patients back. It’s taken the Department of Health a long time to come up with different procedures. That was a failure.”
Gordner supports Senate Resolution 1166, which would limit the length of time the governor’s emergency declarations to 21 days before the governor would have to present a case to the Legislature for extending it. Currently, emergency declarations last 90 days and can be renewed indefinitely by the governor.
“We are now in the third state of emergency in regard to COVID-19,” he said.
About broadband, Gordner noted that with CARES funding going to county commissioners, it is a great opportunity to use that money in part to bring broadband to the region. He also suggested that CARES funding go to small businesses.
Asked about his opposition to the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, Gordner said participation in the initiative could lead to the loss of jobs and millions of dollars in economic activity. He pointed to the state’s record in decreased carbon emissions. “I’m a believer in all types of energy production,” he said, “including solar and hydroelectric power.”
