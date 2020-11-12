HARRISBURG — State Sen. John Gordner, R-27, was unanimously elected to continue to serve as the Majority Whip for the upcoming session of the General Assembly.
The Whip's duties include acting as assistant floor leader, working to gain support for legislation and assuring Senate Republican policies are maintained through cooperative efforts of the majority caucus, which elected Gordner.
“The challenge of the Republican majority in the Senate is to work with the Wolf administration while maintaining the principles that allowed us to increase our majorities in the General Assembly,” he said.
Gordner said those principles include job development, responsible budgeting and maintaining a low tax burden.
Gordner has served in the Senate since 2003 and previously held the positions of chairman of the Labor and Industry Committee, majority caucus administrator and majority caucus chair.