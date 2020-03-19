LEWISBURG — Small businesses and private nonprofits can access Economic Injury Disaster Loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to help alleviate economic injury caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
SBA implemented its disaster declaration for Pennsylvania on Thursday to enable the businesses to access the loan, according to SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG).
The loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact. The loans offer up to $2 million in assistance for each affected small business. The interest rate is 3.75 percent for small businesses. The interest rate for nonprofits is 2.75 percent.
SBA offers loans with long-term repayments in order to keep payments affordable, up to a maximum of 30 years.
Applicants may apply online using the electronic loan application via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. To prepare for the online application, businesses are also encouraged to review the SBA Disaster Business Loan Application forms at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/Information/PaperForms.
Paper loan applications can be downloaded from www.sba.gov/disaster.
SEDA-COG can help direct and offer guidance to Central Pennsylvania businesses. Those seeking information may contact Doug Wilburn, director of Business Finance, at 570-524-4491 or dwilburn@seda-cog.org.