MAHONING TWP. — Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, according to the facility’s administrator. There were 70 active cases among residents and employees on Wednesday, a 27.2 percent increase over the previous day.
In a post on the webpage, Administrator Bob Druckenmiller wrote, “Grandview Nursing and Rehab has been working diligently to follow the infection controls processes outlined by the federal and state governments related to COVID-19. In spite of our best efforts, the facility has incurred several cases of the disease, both symptomatic and asymptomatic.”
Druckenmiller listed a summary of the cases, as of Wednesday: 44 active resident cases and 26 active employee cases of COVID-19, and six active employee cases and six active resident cases with a new onset of respiratory symptoms in the last 72 hours.
He also reported one non-active case in an employee.
On Tuesday, Druckenmiller reported 36 active resident cases and 19 active employee cases at Grandview, with six employees and six residents having a new onset of respiratory symptoms in the last 72 hours.
A state Department of Health (DOH) database, updated Tuesday, lists 172 available beds and 151 residents at Grandview.
Druckenmiller Tuesday deferred comment to the nursing home’s corporate owner, New Jersey-based Allaire Health Services, and said a company representative would respond on Wednesday. However, no one from Allaire responded, even after several other requests for comment.
DOH, which reported 12 new COVID cases in Montour County on Wednesday, does not yet list the data from Grandview.
“According to the data reported to the department from the facility, the facility had less than five resident COVID-19 cases and 0 cases among employees as of September 29,” DOH spokeswoman Maggi Mumma wrote in an emailed response. “In the week prior, they reported that there were less than five staff cases and zero resident cases.”
Geisinger, however, reported on Wednesday that as part of the Regional Response Health Collaborative Program, “Geisinger’s response team has been assisting Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation since Sept. 25 by educating staff on proper use of personal protective equipment, infection control best practices and assisting with testing.”
The health system’s statement notes that, “Geisinger experts have been made available to assist with local nursing homes experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.”
Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn said county Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Ed Burkland offered his agency’s assistance to Grandview, if needed.
Finn said he didn’t think the facility’s spike in cases would lead to a surge of cases in the county.
“Between Geisinger and the Department of Health and our emergency management agency, they should able to deal with this in an appropriate manner that will minimize exposure to the rest of the citizens,” Finn said.
There were no reports Wednesday that a Pennsylvania National Guard team would respond to assist at Grandview, as it has at a couple of other area nursing homes.
Lt. Col. Keith Hickox, the National Guard’s state public affairs officer, said on Tuesday that a National Guard team would remain at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township until Oct. 5. The original deployment of 16 soldiers and airmen, including several nurses and medics, started Saturday and were expected to be there for at least five days.
The state database shows 180 cases — 130 residents and 50 staffers — at Mountain View and 16 resident deaths. Last week’s data release showed 71 total cases and no deaths at the facility.
“When I left my office this afternoon there was no information on a Grandview facility,” Hickox responded in an email on Wednesday.
Mummi said, “The department works to assist anywhere there is an outbreak, with more than one case. The department offers assistance to all long-term care facilities with at least one case.”
She added, “The Pennsylvania National Guard is called into a long-term care facility when they are in need of crisis staffing support. This can include nursing assistance or assistance for cleaning and food service. We cannot confirm which facilities the PA National Guard is assisting.”