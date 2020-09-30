Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Danville reported 55 active cases among residents and employees in a letter posted to the company’s website on Tuesday.
Also on Tuesday, the Pennsylvania National Guard team revealed it will remain at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township for an additional five days. The announcement comes on the same date the state Department of Health released data showing that 16 residents of the facility have died of complications from COVID-19.
There are 36 active resident cases and 19 active employee cases at Grandview, the letter said. Additionally, six employees and six residents have had a new onset of respiratory symptoms in the last 72 hours.
“Grandview Nursing and Rehab has been working diligently to follow the infection controls processes outlined by the federal and state governments related to COVID-19,” said Administrator Bob Druckenmiller in the letter. “In spite of our best efforts, the facility has incurred several cases of the disease, both symptomatic and asymptomatic.”
Grandview also reported one non-active case in an employee.
Lt. Col. Keith Hickox, the National Guard’s state public affairs officer, confirmed on Tuesday that the Mountain View mission has been extended until Oct. 5. The original deployment of 16 soldiers and airmen, including several nurses and medics, started Saturday and they were expected to be there for at least five days.
The state database, updated weekly, shows 180 cases — 130 residents and 50 staffers — at Mountain View and the 16 resident deaths. Last week’s data release showed 71 total cases and no deaths at the facility. In its most recent update, sent out Monday, Mountain View officials said there are 112 active COVID-19 cases at the property.
The latest update shows no cases at Grandview. There are 172 available beds at the facility and 151 residents, according to the report.
According to the state Department of Health, 12 of 24 new cases reported in Valley counties on Tuesday were linked to long-term care facilities.