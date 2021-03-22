SUNBURY — A grant from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will allow Lackawanna College in Sunbury to establish the College’s Certified Clinical Medical Assistant and Administrative Medical Assistant certificate programs.
The $12,500 grant was used to purchase equipment for Lackawanna's new medical lab at its Sunbury branch located at the Sunbury Plaza at 1145 N. Fourth St. The Sunbury branch of Lackawanna, which had its first semester starting Aug. 28, 2017, is actively enrolling students and seeking an instructor with a goal of launching the program by the summer semester.
“This grant will enable our students to use state-of-the-art equipment to prepare for high-priority careers in Northumberland County and its surrounding regions,” said Philip Campbell, director of the Sunbury Center. “With the assistance of this grant, we will be able to provide the Sunbury region with much-needed, qualified medical professionals.”
The program originated in the Towanda campus. Campbell said he reached out to the Degenstein Foundation and they agreed to fund the initial investment. There has been interest from potential students, he said.
"It shows we are cognisant of the community needs in the region," said Campbell.
The medical lab includes a 450-square-foot mockup of a doctor’s office and classroom space. The College purchased CPR training supplies, minor surgery instruments and blood pressure monitoring equipment with the grant funding. They also purchased a scale, an EKG machine, mannequins and fabricated body parts for minor surgery.
The Lackawanna College Sunbury Center’s Administrative Medical Assistant program will include training in insurance and other documents, appointment scheduling and front-end office skills. The Clinical Medical Assistant program will provide instruction in backend office tasks to assist in clinics, hospitals, and doctors’ offices. After successful completion of the six-month program and a clinical externship, students will be eligible to sit for the National Health-Career Association (NHA) Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) exam.
"It's designed to get students in, get them the training they need, do their clinical externship, pass their certification and get them to work," said Campbell.
Students can use the training to find jobs at local hospitals, family practice centers or other health care businesses, he said.
'High Priority Occupations'
The cost is $10,000 per student, but the PA CareerLink can help pay for a portion of the training if a student qualifies, said Jamie Mercaldo, the PA CareerLink Site Administrator for Columbia/Montour and Northumberland/Snyder/Union.
The new programs Lackawanna College is discussing are closely related to High Priority Occupations (HPOs) in the nine-county Central Region: Medical Records & Health Information Technicians, Nursing Assistants, Dental Assistants, and Medical Assistants, specifically, said Mercaldo.
"When a job title is listed on the HPO list, the PA CareerLink may be able to assist students in covering part of the cost of the training with an approved training provider," said Mercaldo.
The Central Region's current High Priority Occupation list may be found here: https://www.cpwdc.org/wp-content/uploads/CentralHPOList.pdf, and the list of approved training providers is found here: https://www.pacareerlink.pa.gov/jponline/JobSeeker/ManageServices/SearchTrainings.aspx.
A person interested in pursuing training and would like to know if they're eligible for financial assistance, contact a local PA CareerLink office. While most locations statewide are currently working remotely, all are responding to every phone message and assisting customers with questions and job search assistance, said Mercaldo.
"We are extremely lucky to have several top-notch educational institutions in our local area, and Lackawanna College being located right in Sunbury is such an asset to our community," she said. "The PA CareerLink is grateful for the partnership and collaboration we share with Lackawanna College."
Level Up
Lackawanna College was also recently recognized as one of the 10 most innovative corporate social responsibility companies of 2021 by Fast Company for its Level Up program. Level Up allows high school students to earn college credit and earn an associate's degree before finishing high school.
"We accomplished this through our Dual Enrollment program," said Campbell. "In schools, where we have agreements in place, a dual enrollment credit costs only $100, making most classes an affordable $300 per class. In some cases, students can earn up to 30 credits while still in high school. We then take that a step further, if you take dual enrollment courses through Lackawanna College, we will award you a scholarship based on your investment. So, a student who paid $3,000 on dual enrollment courses, when they graduate high school and enroll at Lackawanna College, we will award them a scholarship of $3,000 per year toward their education."
Fast Company, according to its website, is "the world's leading business media brand, with an editorial focus on innovation in technology, leadership, world-changing ideas, creativity and design. Written for and about the most progressive business leaders, Fast Company inspires readers to think expansively, lead with purpose, embrace change and shape the future of business."
"It's a great opportunity," said Campbell about Level Up. "For so long people have been talking about the student loan debt crisis and we've come up with a solution to that."