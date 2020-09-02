HARRISBURG — Approximately $934,000 in competitive grants for elementary, middle and high schools across the state to purchase new food service equipment for cafeterias has become available, said the Pennsylvania Department of Education, on Monday. “Students perform better in school when they have access to regular, nutritious meals,” said Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera. “This year will be particularly important for students as their schools adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic. These grants will help schools to upgrade cafeteria equipment and continue to provide the essential meals that students need.”
Funding for the grants is made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is awarded to schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program. These funds allow schools to purchase equipment to serve healthier meals and improve food safety. Schools often use the grants to purchase new refrigerators, freezers, stoves and dishwashers. Schools must submit their applications through the PDE eGrants system by 4 p.m. Oct. 2.
— Rick Dandes