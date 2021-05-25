DANVILLE — A $35,000 grant from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) will make it possible for Geisinger Gold members in Northumberland County to receive care at home through the Geisinger at Home program.
Geisinger at Home brings care right into the patient’s home, providing timely and coordinated treatment for Geisinger Gold members with certain chronic conditions who have ongoing medical, social and home needs.
Grants from the FCFP are made possible by generous donors who have contributed to a variety of funds since 1916. The FCFP brings together people, partners and places to grow local giving and investment, strengthen area organizations and results, and take on the critical issues and efforts needed to build vibrant communities.