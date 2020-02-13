SUNBURY — The Degenstein Community Library received a $5,000 grant for early childhood services from the Sunbury Area Community Foundation (SACF), which is affiliated with the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation.
The grant from SACF allows the Degenstein Community Library to expand its early literacy programming to offer Wee Move. Wee Move is a program designed for infants and toddlers and adds dynamic movement and play while promoting literacy. Wee Move will expand upon the traditional storytime and include physical play and exploration while nurturing a child’s bodily (kinesthetic) intelligence, according to library director Melissa Rowse.
Tunnels, balance beams, tumble mats, motion tiles, basketball hoops and a beanbag learning center are just some of the items provided by the grant.
“We are so thankful to the Sunbury Area Community Foundation. Wee Move is a perfect program for families to support literacy and a healthy lifestyle at the same time,” said Sarah Fisher, the Degenstein Community Library children’s librarian.
Wee Move will be offered immediately following Mother Goose on the Loose on Tuesday mornings at 11:45 a.m. starting March 10. Families with children under the age of 5 are encouraged to attend. No registration required.