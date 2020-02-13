LEWISBURG— Seventy Coal Region residents attended a folk music and dance performance by the Tamburitzans ensemble Feb. 7 at Weis Center thanks to a PPL Foundation grant.
The grant covered complimentary roundtrip transportation via Catawese Coach Lines from Shamokin, Mount Carmel and Sunbury.
A second Catawese bus was added due to the number of residents. Patrons who used the transportation received complimentary tickets to the engagement.
The ensemble featured 29 young professionals in a production that featured festive costumes, bold visuals, daring acrobatics, and musical variety. Highlight videos can be found on the Weis Center’s Instagram page: Instagram.com/Weis_Center.