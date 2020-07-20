SUNBURY — The swamp within city limits will be cleaned up and turned into park.
During a meeting last week, Sunbury City Council approved $57,773 in state grant money to begin the project, which will include cleanup, installation of benches and a parking area, placement of educational signage and creation of a walking trail.
“This is a long term goal project,” said Mayor Kurt Karlovich. “I am so excited and happy to be able to get this underway soon.”
Karlovich began his political career in 2017 with a quest to turn the wetland area, between Line and Race streets and North 6th and North 8th streets, into a destination for visitors and tourists.
Phase 1 of the S.W.E.E.P project — Sunbury Wetlands Ecological and Educational Park — will begin to break ground within the year, Karlovich said.
The wetland was in the news in 2008 when police converged and drained the swamp to search for a murder weapon they believe had been dumped by Michael Harrell, who was convicted of killing Crystal M. Scholl-Gordon, 24, and David Moore.
“The habitat has since regrown and has the potential to be something amazing for the central Susquehanna Valley and the city,” Karlovich said. “This will be a great benefit for the entire community and there has been a lot of work and a lot of people who have dedicated time and effort into making this possible.”
Karlovich announced Monday he will not be seeking re-election in 2021 but wants to remain with the project after his term expires.
“This project will help boost the city’s economic success, bring visitors, more people who want to live here, invest here, remove blight and be an important educational role while helping to ensure the health and safety of the community all while protecting this natural habitat,” he said. “This will become an outdoor natural protected paradise with plenty of education and hiking trails that will be ADA compliant.”
In 2018, a biologist from the Army Corps of Engineers visited the property and approved a jurisdictional determination and outlined the protected “wetland portion” which is 0.87 acres within the 4.45-acre area and consists of six different city-owned parcels, Karlovich said.
Also in 2018, the Sunbury Municipal Authority mapped the protected wetland boundaries with their GIS system, Karlovich said.
“In 2018 and 2019, the Shikellamy JROTC members walked throughout the property and gathered multiple truck loads of garbage and debris for removal,” Karlovich said.
City officials also mowed a large portion of the overgrown property and trimmed the boundaries and parking area. “They also cleaned and removed the debris that was clogging the drain at the edge of the wetlands on North 6th Street that was severely neglected over the years,” Karlovich said. “This issue was causing a higher than normal water level in the area which was causing an issue with the local neighbors which is now corrected.”
City resident Amy Lee, 34, said she walks her dog and would love to see the area cleaned up.
“It would be something nice for all of us in the city,” she said. “The area just looks bad and to see work being down there and make a park out of it would be really cool.”
Councilman Chris Reis said he is looking forward to seeing progress.
“Anything that can help draw people into the city is good,” he said. “When people are coming to see something that is educational is also a plus. I am looking forward to seeing what this project can bring for the future.”
Earlier this year, the city conducted the feasibility and probable cost study. The total cost of the completed project would be near $1 million, city officials said. The city is also actively searching for grant sources.