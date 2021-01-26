SUNBURY — City residents at risk of losing their housing might be eligible to receive up to $5,000 to prevent homelessness as part of a COVID-19 grant.
Small businesses impacted by the pandemic in Sunbury might also be eligible to receive up to $7,500 to assist in economic recovery thanks to the grant.
During Monday's city council meeting, council was informed by SEDA-COG project coordinator Jamie Shrawder, the application process was beginning and financial help was on the way.
The program is the Resident Subsistence Program which is being offered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to support hard-hit residents, Shrawder said.
There is $73,554 is the Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) for residents.
The grants can be used to pay utility payments to prevent cutoff of service and rent/mortgage payments to prevent eviction, Shrawder said.
Each eligible family may receive up to $5,000, paid directly to the mortgage holder, landlord, or utility company to the individual's behalf, according to the rules of the grant.
Funds will not be given directly to families. Assistance is available for up to 100 days per family.
Applications will be accepted beginning Feb. 1 and the program is on a first come first serve basis and will end when the funds are spent.
Sunbury residents may contact Andrea Kehler Herb at 570-644-6575 ext. 119, cell 570-917-3091 or via email at akehler@censop.com to receive an application.
The second grant awarded to Sunbury is for small businesses in the amount of $40,000 to be distributed to those impacted by the pandemic.
The Small Business Support Grant Program is being offered through the Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV).
Eligible businesses must be located in the city limits and be able to document negative impacts of the COVID-19 shutdown/mitigation efforts, according to Shrawder.
The grants can be used to pay utility payments, rent/mortgage payments, payroll, inventory and supplies, and marketing/advertising costs as relief for the negative impacts COVID-19 has had on the business.
Applicants are required to declare all other programs and awards they have received in response to the coronavirus to ensure there will be no duplication of benefits.
Applications can be found at www.sunburypa.org or https://sunburyrevitalization.org and will be accepted from Feb. 1 through Feb. 28. Businesses awarded the funds will be notified in March, Shrawder said.
Sunbury Revitalization Inc. (SRI) will provide the grants to Sunbury businesses, as allocated by the City of Sunbury, according to Shrawder. SRI is managing the program on behalf of the city, she said.
"I think this is great for our residents and businesses who have been impacted," Councilman Jim Eister said. "We need to make sure we are doing all we can to help our residents and businesses through these tough times."
Councilman Josh Brosious agreed.
"These grants are going to be going to individuals who are in desperate need of help," Brosious said. "I'm glad we were able to give a helping hand to people in need during this period of time."
For more information, Sunbury businesses may contact City Administrator Derrick Backer at 570-286-7820 or dbacker@sunburypa.org.