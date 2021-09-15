HARRISBURG — A PennDOT grant period was opened for transportation improvement projects around the state, according to Sen. John Gordner.
Funds are made available through the Act 89 Multimodal Transportation Fund. Last year, nearly $46 million was awarded in 21 counties across the state through the program. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 5. Grant recipients will be determined by the Department early next year. Funds are anticipated to be released in July of 2022.
Eligible projects include: enhancement of roadways, bridges, transit facilities and park and ride facilities; sidewalk and crosswalk safety improvements; and other related issues. Eligible entities include municipalities, council of governments, businesses and nonprofit organizations, economic development organizations, public transportation agencies, airports and rail entities.
For more information and an application, visit www.penndot.gov and click on Multimodal Program under the “Projects and Programs” menu.