HARRISBURG — Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding announced on Monday the availability of grants to conduct promotion, marketing, and research projects to increase the quality, profitability, production, and sale of malt and brewed beverages produced in Pennsylvania.
“Pennsylvania’s brewing industry is one of the strongest in the nation, and it is imperative that we continue to innovate, expand, and lead; this grant program will help us do just that,” said Redding. “We encourage anyone interested in helping to support research, development, marketing and tourism related to brewing in the commonwealth to apply.”
Projects that will be prioritized are those that would increase the production, quality or yield, or both, of Pennsylvania-produced raw agricultural commodities (e.g. hops, barley) used by the beer industry, and those interested in marketing and integrating the commonwealth's beer industry into new or existing regional and statewide tourism initiatives.
Interested applicants must deliver a one-page concept paper, plus a one-page draft budget, by e-mail by Friday, August 2, 2019, to chariley@pa.gov. Applicants whose concept papers are approved by the board will be invited to submit a project proposal and grant application. Proposals should be sent electronically to chariley@pa.gov and 12 copies must be hand-delivered or sent by United States Mail and postmarked on or before the same date.
Applications should be addressed and delivered to the Department of Agriculture, Bureau of Market Development, Attn: Agricultural Commodity Board Grant Program, 2301 North Cameron Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110-9408.
Additionally, the board may request applicants to participate in person or by conference call to provide a brief presentation of their proposal, followed by questions, at a future meeting.
