HARRISBURG — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced the availability of $5,000 grants for small businesses.
The Save Small Business Fund application period begins noon Monday. Eligible businesses must employ from 3 to 20 workers, be located in an economically vulnerable community and show that COVID-19 caused fiscal harm.
The application takes about 10 minutes, the foundation said. More details are available at www.savesmallbusiness.com for more information.
“Funded by corporate and philanthropic partners, the Save Small Business Fund is a collective effort to provide $5,000 grants to as many small employers as we can. We hope these supplemental funds will help you get through the next days and weeks,” according to the website.
