BLOOMSBURG — Impact grants from the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties have been awarded to programs that address the most urgent needs in these communities.
"These needs have been identified through our needs assessment,” said Adrienne Mael, president, CEO of the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties.
Basic and emergency needs programs were awarded $168,614 and include initiatives in child care —providing kids the quality care they need in a safe and healthy environment — disaster relief and assistance, financial emergency assistance, and emergency and transitional housing.
Funding for education and mentorship programs totaled $119,198 and focuses on child and youth engagement, early education, literacy and workforce.
The grants awarded for health and wellness programs reached $24,860 and will provide resources in the following areas: Life enhancing, recreational services; senior citizen living and sight services, to offer vision screenings to preschool children and adults in a variety of settings, as well as provide supportive services for blind and visually impaired individuals.
Lastly, the United in Recovery initiative was granted $30,000, which includes programs like Hidden In Plain Sight, a simulation of a high schooler student’s bedroom for parents to understand where students could be hiding drugs. For the full list of agencies awarded with impact grant awards for 2019, please visit cmcuw.org/partner-agencies.