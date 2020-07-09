HARRISBURG — The Office of the State Fire Commissioner is offering funding via the COVID-19 Crisis Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program (FCEMSGP), according to Senator John R. Gordner (R-27).
This grant program establishes a one-time grant to be used by eligible fire, rescue and EMS companies to provide services during the COVID-19 pandemic as identified in the proclamation of disaster emergency issued by the Governor on March 6, 2020. These funds are to be used to supplement operational expenses incurred by the lack of opportunities for fundraising and inability to create revenue due to compliance with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
A total of $50 million will be distributed by the COVID-19 Crisis FCEMS Grant Program from funds received by the Commonwealth under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act:
$44 million to eligible fire and rescue companies; and
$6 million to eligible EMS companies.
This Program grant funding will be calculated for individual awards in the following manner:
Fire/Rescue/EMS Companies that received a grant award from the 2019-2020 FCEMSGP and register for the COVID-19 Crisis grant program will receive an initial award equal to the amount they received from the 2019-2020 FCEMSGP.
The surplus funding in the Program will be distributed to each eligible company that meets the funding criteria that submits a completed registration, including those that did not receive a 2019-2020 FCEMSGP grant award.
