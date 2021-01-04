East Buffalo Township’s Board of Supervisors selected Char Gray as its board chair and Jim Knight as vice-chair for 2021.
Supervisor Matt Schumacher had served as chair in 2020.
The shift in board leadership occurred during Monday’s annual reorganizational meeting.
Among the committee appointments made was the decision to reappoint Gray to a two-year term and name Schumacher as the at-large member of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission. They join member Jack Malloy and hold a 3-2 majority in 2021, with Lewisburg holding the other two positions. Knight was chosen as board alternate in the event of an absence.
Curtis Barrick and John Allocca were reappointed to the township planning commission while Dave Hall was named to the zoning hearing board. Knight was appointed as member and Schumacher as alternate to the Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services Board.
The Union County Treasurer’s Office will again serve as township tax collector as no candidate sought the position in November’s election.
The township board approved about $1,100 combined in property tax rebates for remaining requests from property owners. The requests came in after the Dec. 15 deadline but were postmarked prior.
The supervisors will hold a public hearing during its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 8 concerning proposed changes to the township flood plain ordinance. The changes were made to remain in compliance with Federal Emergency Management Agency regulations, according to David Hines of Central Keystone Council of Governments, who serves as the township flood plain manager.
The updates include changes for accessory structures and the addition of regulations for recreational vehicles.
An accessory structure must not exceed 600 square feet to qualify for wet floodproofing, where flood waters can enter an enclosed area. Structures larger than that must either be flood proofed or elevated.
Among new regulations on recreational vehicles is a 180-day limit to keep a vehicle parked in a flood plain. Hines did say that by removing and returning a vehicle, it restarts the 180-day limit. The ordinance requires that such vehicles be “road ready” to move in the event of a flood and must be moved from a flood plain in the event of a flood warning.
The township flood map remains unchanged.