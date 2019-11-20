DANVILLE — A grease fire damaged a kitchen floor walls, cabinet, microwave and refrigerator at 39 Evergreen Pointe in Mahoning Township late Tuesday afternoon, Fire Chief Leslie Young reported.
Young said a resident extinguished the fire before firefighters arrived. No one was injured.
The township's East End Fire Company, Danville, Southside and Tuckahoe fire companies, Danville Fire Police, Geisinger Danville Ambulance and Danville Police responded to the 4:55 p.m. call.
Township firefighters checked for any fire extension in the walls, cabinets and floor.
JDL Property Management Group Inc. owns the housing complex.
— JOE SYLVESTER