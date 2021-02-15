Great Dane Elysburg encourages job-seekers to visit the plant Saturday in Northumberland County for a drive-thru job fair.
The job fair is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 207 Progress Road in Elysburg. Prospective candidates will meet supervisors and learn about operations at the commercial trucking manufacturer.
The company is looking to fill a variety of positions including trailer assemblers and welders to work a four-day workweek. Starting pay ranges from $14 to $16 hourly with benefits including medical, dental, 401K and tuition reimbursement. Experience and resumes not necessary.
Visitors can fill out a job application, receive an interview and enter a raffle all in the same visit.
“All of our supervisors here in Elysburg began their careers on the shop floor,” said David Bartlett, mainline supervisor. “Through hard work and training, they have moved up the ranks and now supervise their own teams.”
Great Dane Elysburg is hosting the drive-thru event as a way to fill openings and keep job candidates socially-distant and safe.
“We are excited to connect with the community in new and creative ways while keeping them safe from contracting or spreading COVID-19,” said Brad Harvey, plant manager.
“With this new drive-thru job fair, candidates can come learn more about careers in manufacturing, while adhering to one of Great Dane’s core values – safety,” Harvey said.
For more information, contact Great Dane Elysburg at 570-221-6957 or visit www.greatdane.com/careers.