Green Dragon Foundation honors volunteer of year

LEWISBURG — The Green Dragon Foundation named Cynthia A. Martin its Volunteer of the Year for 2019.
Martin, who’s volunteered with the nonprofit since 2013, was recognized during the Foundation’s donor and volunteer recognition reception. The Green Dragon Foundation (GDF) raises funds and supplements academic, artistic and athletic endeavors of the Lewisburg Area School District.
Martin also has served the Lewisburg Elementary PSA, the Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School PSA and currently volunteers with the Green Dragon Sports Booster Club, Glock said.
Along with a plaque of appreciation, Martin asked that a $1,000 gift to the school district in her honor be designated towards a multipurpose building/concession stand project being explored by GDF.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO